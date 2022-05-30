Bornes to Fly 2022, the winners. Photo: Karine Dupureur
Sylvain Koch-Mathian wins Bornes to Fly 2022
Monday 30 May, 2022
And they’re off! Photo: Karine Dupureur
Sylvain Koch-Mathian won the 2022 edition of Bornes to Fly, Annecy’s three-day hike-and-fly race, with Kinga Masztalerz first woman home.
The race was a 166km circuit from Annecy to the edge of Chamonix and back around several turnpoints. 54 happy pilots made it in to goal before the cut-off.
Photo: Karine Dupureur
Results
Overall
- Sylvain Koch-Mathian
- Sébastien Ibanez
- Reto Reiser
Women
- Kinga Masztalerz (51st overall)
- Claire Garnesson (55th overall)
- Melina Vinci (63rd overall)
Bornestofly.fr
