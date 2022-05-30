Sylvain Koch-Mathian wins Bornes to Fly 2022

Bornes to Fly 2022, the winners. Photo: Karine Dupureur

Sylvain Koch-Mathian won the 2022 edition of Bornes to Fly, Annecy’s three-day hike-and-fly race, with Kinga Masztalerz first woman home.

The race was a 166km circuit from Annecy to the edge of Chamonix and back around several turnpoints. 54 happy pilots made it in to goal before the cut-off.

Results

Overall

Sylvain Koch-Mathian Sébastien Ibanez Reto Reiser

Women

Kinga Masztalerz (51st overall) Claire Garnesson (55th overall) Melina Vinci (63rd overall)

Bornestofly.fr