"Non-classic" Krushevo conditions, with some low cloud to contend with

Martin Jovanoski (MK) won the SRS Ozone Edition in Krushevo, North Macedonia. Monika Takáts (AT) was first woman, and Cross Country were top team (just!).

Marcus King reports from the third and final task, on Saturday 13 May:

As pilots arrived on launch, base was below the hill but glimpses of sunshine in the valley through the breaks in the cloud hinted at a good day. With a strong southerly wind forecast, a similar task to the previous day was set with turnpoints on the mountain then a final one out in the flats, before returning to goal.

First off were Luke Nicol (GB) and Matias Nombarasco (GB), who then spent a while scratching the lower spurs before climbing, encouraging the rest of the field into the air. Once again the start saw the gaggles avoiding the clouds above launch before heading off south to the first turnpoint. Most chose to run the east-facing ridge, which was working but a bit turbulent in places where the south wind was blowing across it. At the far end the pilots were rewarded with an easy climb to base from where they could tag the first turnpoint before racing North with a tailwind.

After passing a turnpoint close to the town of Krushevo, it was back south again this time pushing slightly further out. By now the flats were starting to work a bit and a choice had to be made. This was when task winner Luke Nicol got a jump on the leading gaggle of ten or so pilots. Amazingly, Luke finished a whole 22 minutes ahead of Mark Hayman (GB), and Martin Jovanoski (MK) was third for the day.

In the final standings it was Martin Jovanoski who took the title for the inaugural event of the Sports-class Racing Series flying his Gin Bonanza 3. Behind him were fellow local pilot Igor Todevski (Advance Sigma 11) and Luke Nicol (Ozone Photon). Top woman and Reynolds Class (sub-95kg) winner was Monika Takáts (AT) on an Ozone Photon. Albert Pol Font (ES) won the Standard Class, flying a Niviuk Ikuma 2. In the team standings after the three tasks Team Cross Country and Team Ozone were tied for first place, but after using individual scores it was Team Cross Country that got to stand on the top step of the podium.

Paulo Herculano from Portugal was the lucky pilot who walked away with a new Ozone wing in the prize draw.

Thanks must go to Brett Janaway for creating the series, Jocky Sanderson for meet directing and of course Baki Shakirovski and all the local organisation for putting on such a brilliant comp in difficult weather conditions.

RESULTS

Overall Top 5

1 Martin Jovanoski (MK), Gin Bonanza 3

2 Igor Todevski (MK), Advance Sigma 11

3 Luke Nicol (GB), Ozone Photon

4 Mark Hayman (GB), Ozone Photon

5 Pierre-Antoine Durand (FR), AirDesign Volt

Women Top 3

1 Monika Takáts (AT), Ozone Photon (8th overall)

2 Summer Barham (US), Ozone Photon (11th overall)

3 Viera Schwery (CH), Ozone Alpina 4 (27th overall)

Teams TOP 3

1. Cross Country

Luke Nicol (GB), Ozone Photon

Marcus King (FR), Ozone Photon

Mark Nicol (GB), Ozone Photon

2. Ozone

Mark Hayman (GB), ozone Photon

Monika Takáts (AT), Ozone Photon

Summer Barham (US), Ozone Photon

Matias Nombarasco (GB), Ozone photon

3. Gin

Martin Jovanoski (MK), Gin Bonanza 3

Hongwei Quan (CN), Gìn Bonanza 3

Abel Trimino (CU) Gin Bonanza 3

Reynolds Class winner (<95kg): Monika Takáts (AT), Ozone Photon

Standard Class winner: Albert Pol Font (ES), Niviuk Ikuma 2

Full results at https://airtribune.com/srs-2023-1/results