Racing paragliders in the French Alps. Photo: Marcus King
Comps and Events

Sports-class Racing Series goes live

Monday 5 December, 2022

The new Sports-class Racing Series went live on 1 December 2022. It is a four-race series for pilots flying EN B+ and EN C paragliders, and will crown a Sports Class Champion.

The series, organised by a team of pilots led by Brett Janaway, is for pilots who have outgrown fun and national competitions, and are looking to take the next step but without moving to EN-D or CCC-class wings.

“The idea for a racing series has been fomenting for around five years, but it feels particularly timely with the birth of two-liner EN-Cs. Of course, you don’t have to fly a two-liner EN-C. All pilots flying all kinds of EN-A, EN-B and EN-C certified wings can apply to enter and race”.

Four FAI category 2 events are planned for 2023:

Registration is open for all the competitions now.

sportsracingseries.org

