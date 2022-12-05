Sports-class Racing Series goes live

The new Sports-class Racing Series went live on 1 December 2022. It is a four-race series for pilots flying EN B+ and EN C paragliders, and will crown a Sports Class Champion.
The series, organised by a team of pilots led by Brett Janaway, is for pilots who have outgrown fun and national competitions, and are looking to take the next step but without moving to EN-D or CCC-class wings.
“The idea for a racing series has been fomenting for around five years, but it feels particularly timely with the birth of two-liner EN-Cs. Of course, you don’t have to fly a two-liner EN-C. All pilots flying all kinds of EN-A, EN-B and EN-C certified wings can apply to enter and race”.
Four FAI category 2 events are planned for 2023:
- Krushevo, North Macedonia, 7-14 May
- St Jean Montclar, France, 3-9 June
- Gemona, Italy, 16-23 July
- Pedro Bernardo, Spain, 10-16 September
Registration is open for all the competitions now.