Paragliding World Cup 2023: registration is open

Registration is open for the paragliding World Cup 2023 tour. There will be five rounds, and the Super Final will take place in Brazil in March 2024.

The 2023 PWC events are:

18-25 March: Castelo, Brazil

6-13 May: Pegalajar, Spain

24 June – 1 July: Brașov, Romania

29 July – 5 August: Aksaray, Turkey

26 August – 2 September: Targasonne, France

5 – 16 March 2024: 13th World Cup Super Final, Baixo Guandu, Brazil

Check the PWCA website for registration deadlines; the deadline for the first event in Castelo is midnight on 15 January 2023.