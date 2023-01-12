fbpx
Comps and Events

Paragliding World Cup 2023: registration is open

Thursday 12 January, 2023

Registration is open for the paragliding World Cup 2023 tour. There will be five rounds, and the Super Final will take place in Brazil in March 2024.  

The 2023 PWC events are:

Check the PWCA website for registration deadlines; the deadline for the first event in Castelo is midnight on 15 January 2023.

 

