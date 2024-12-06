Niviuk Fly Wide Open 2025

Registration opens shortly for the Niviuk Fly Wide Open, the popular entry-level paragliding event previously known as The Gin Wide Open. The next edition will take place in Krusevo, North Macedonia in the summer of 2025.

The Niviuk Fly Wide Open is specifically aimed at intermediate pilots who are starting out on their XC journey. It is an educational event, with expert talks and lots of opportunity to share experience and questions with other like-minded pilots.

“For those that would love to learn what they can from competition, but who might like to avoid some of the stress that can come alongside competitive situations, then this event is a really helpful and fun, educational experience,” says organiser James Allcock.

The Niviuk Fly Wide Open is open to pilots from any country but only with “very little previous competition experience”, who fly EN-C or lower performance gliders.

Registration opens on 27 December 2024.

See flywideopen.com