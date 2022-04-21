fbpx
The start gaggle in front of the Dolomites. Photo: Martin Petz
Comps and Events

Maxime Pinot wins Montegrappa trophy 2022

Thursday 21 April, 2022

Maxime Pinot won the Montegrappa Trophy 2022, finishing just 0.4 of a point ahead of Honorin Hamard. Seiko Fukuoka was first woman.

The competition takes place at Easter each year in Bassano del Grappa, and has done since the ’90s, although last year was missed because of Covid. This year the five-day event ran from 14 to 18 April.

Klaudia Bulgakow described the level of competitors as “insanely high”, and the French dominated once again with an all-France top three (eight of the top 10 were French) and two French pilots on the women’s podium too. Seiko Fukuoka was first woman and 22nd overall, with Yael Margelisch and Constance Mettetal second and third.

The weather was sunny but cold, with strong conditions and freezing temperatures up high; it was jackets on in the landing field, heated gloves at base. The five tasks ranged from 45.6km to 97.3km in distance.

RESULTS

Montegrappa Trophy 2022

Overall winners: Maxime Pinot, Honorin Hamard and Luc Armant made it an all-French top three.

Overall

  1. Maxime Pinot, FR (Ozone Enzo 3)
  2. Honorin Hamard, FR (Ozone Zeno 2)
  3. Luc Armant, FR (Ozone Enzo 3)
Montegrappa trophy 2022

Seiko Fukuoka was first woman in the Montegrappa Trophy 2022, ahead of Yael Margelisch and Constance Mettetal

Women

  1. Seiko Fukuoka, FR (Ozone Enzo 3), 22nd overall
  2. Yael Margelisch, CH (Ozone Enzo 3), 48th overall.
  3. Constance Mettetal, FR (Niviuk X One), 59th overall.

See all the results n Airtribune.com

