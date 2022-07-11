fbpx
Mont Blanc views! Flying from Passy / Plaine Joux during Supair Week 2022. Photos: Marcus King
Comps and Events

Justin Puthod wins Supair Week 2022

Monday 11 July, 2022

Rising French star Justin Puthod, fresh from his second place at the PWC in Romania, won Supair week, the friendly competition in Annecy that took place in the first week of July.

It was a great week of paraglider racing in the Annecy / Passy / Le Grand Bornand areas of the French Alps with a really high competitor level.

Fellow French pilots Arnaud Secher and Nicolas Manzoni finished second and third, and Capucine Deliot was first woman in fourth place overall.

Four tasks of 63.1km, 78.2km, 99.6km and 44.3km were scored with pilots launching from Col de la Forclaz, Montmin and Plaine Joux launches.

Supair Week 2022

These have to be among the best paragliding competition trophies we’ve seen!

RESULTS

Supair Week 2022

Men’s podium: Justin Puthod (middle), Arnaud Secher (left), Nicolas Manzoni (right)

OVERALL

  1. Justin Puthod (FR), Niviuk X-One
  2. Arnaud Secher (FR), Gin Boomerang 11
  3. Nicolas Manzoni (FR), Niviuk Peak 5
Supair Week 2022

Women’s podium: Capucine Deliot (middle), Daphnee Ieropoli (left), Claire Jomard (right)

WOMEN

  1. Capucine Deliot (FR), Niviuk Peak 5
  2. Daphnee Ieropoli (FR), Niviuk Peak 5
  3. Claire Jomard (FR), Ozone Delta 4

SERIAL

  1. Nicolas Manzoni, Niviuk Peak 5
  2. Capucine Deliot (FR), Niviuk Peak 5
  3. Simon Bussy, Ozone Zeno

All results on Airtribune

