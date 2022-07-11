Justin Puthod wins Supair Week 2022

Mont Blanc views! Flying from Passy / Plaine Joux during Supair Week 2022. Photos: Marcus King

Rising French star Justin Puthod, fresh from his second place at the PWC in Romania, won Supair week, the friendly competition in Annecy that took place in the first week of July.

It was a great week of paraglider racing in the Annecy / Passy / Le Grand Bornand areas of the French Alps with a really high competitor level.

Fellow French pilots Arnaud Secher and Nicolas Manzoni finished second and third, and Capucine Deliot was first woman in fourth place overall.

Four tasks of 63.1km, 78.2km, 99.6km and 44.3km were scored with pilots launching from Col de la Forclaz, Montmin and Plaine Joux launches.

RESULTS

OVERALL

Justin Puthod (FR), Niviuk X-One Arnaud Secher (FR), Gin Boomerang 11 Nicolas Manzoni (FR), Niviuk Peak 5

WOMEN

Capucine Deliot (FR), Niviuk Peak 5 Daphnee Ieropoli (FR), Niviuk Peak 5 Claire Jomard (FR), Ozone Delta 4

SERIAL

Nicolas Manzoni, Niviuk Peak 5 Capucine Deliot (FR), Niviuk Peak 5 Simon Bussy, Ozone Zeno

All results on Airtribune