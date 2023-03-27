Honorin Hamard wins PWC Brazil 2023

L - R Antoine Dubois-Mercé, Federico Brown Manzone, Baptiste Lambert, Honorin Hamard, Alexander Schalber, Erico Oliveira, Pál Takáts. Photo: PWCA

Honorin Hamard (France, Ozone Enzo 3) won the Castelo round of the Paragliding World Cup, and Méryl Delferrière (France, Niviuk Icepeak X-One) was first woman.

The competition was held in Castelo, Brazil from 19 – 25 March and was the first round of this year’s PWC tour. Baptiste Lambert (FR) came second and Alex Schalber (AT) third.

Six tasks were scored, of 71km, 87.8km, 101.7km, 80.9km, 84.9km, 85.8km. No task was held on Thursday 23 March as a mark of respect for Dan Morand who tragically died in an accident during the fourth task.

The rules allow competitors to discard one task score for every four flown. This rule saved Honorin from breaking his “eleven podium places in a row” record, when he bombed out in the first task, coming in 95th place. He kept his nerve and went on to finish first, first, second, second and second in the subsequent tasks. “Never give up!” is a lesson we should all learn from this.

A special mention should be given to Antoine Dubois-Mercé of France, who finished in a very impressive sixth place overall in his first ever PWC.

RESULTS

OVERALL

Honorin Hamard (FR, Ozone Enzo 3 / Submarine) Baptiste Lambert (FR, Ozone Enzo 3 / Submarine) Alexander Schalber (AT, Ozone Enzo 3 / Submarine)

WOMEN

Méryl Delferrière (FR, Niviuk Icepeak X-One / Drifter 2, 11th overall) Nanda Walliser (CH, Ozone Enzo 3 / Submarine, 15th overall) Violeta Jimenez (US, Ozone Enzo 3 / Submarine, 26th overall)

TEAMS

Ozone Northwest paragliding Çameli Municipality

All results at https://live.pwca.org/scores/