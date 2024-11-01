Pilots in Brazil warned of ‘aerial war games’

The Brazilian free flight federation CBVL is appealing to pilots to observe Notams in the north-east Sertão region ahead of a large military exercise in November.

They are reminding pilots of the need to put safety first and check the daily notices, which will potentially affect flying from some of the popular tow-launching site.

October and November is peak season for long-distance XC flying in the northeast of Brazil. Paraglider pilots flock there from around the world to fly hundreds of kilometres of XC, often tow-launching early in the morning and staying in the air all day. The longest flights stretch to more than 500km.

A nice day out in Assu… Credit: simara1113

However, in a post on their website on 3 October, CBVL warned: “With the season booming in the Northeast, one of the best places in the world for flights of great distances, we have an important tip for free-flight pilots. During October and November 2024, some military events will take place there, so it is essential to keep an eye on the Notams to ensure the safety of flights.”

The reason for the exclusion is the Cruzeiro do Sul Exercise (CRUZEX – Exercise Southern Cross), a multinational operational exercise organised by the Brazilian Air Force. An international conflict training exercise it will involve 16 countries and will run from 3-15 November.

Download the airspace document for CRUZEX 2024 here

Exclusions have already been in place throughout October but despite the exclusion zone affecting popular launch sites, including Caico, Assú and Caraubas, many pilots have succeeded in making long flights.

One pilot who has been flying in the region this season said that the airspace issue had caused some confusion among pilots. “I do know of some pilots who are ignoring the Notams,” the pilot said. “I spoke to two pilots who said their GPS said they’re not in, and they believe that instead of the official information.”

In other cases winch operators have told their clients it was ok to fly. Serena Ronchi, who is claiming an FAI world record for distance using up to three turnpoints for a 434km flight on 13 October, said her flight did not breach restrictions.

She explained by email: “Yes there is a Notam but we had the authorisation to fly from Assú. The owner of the winch structures were in contact with the military captain from the beginning and they gave them the live tracking so they can see that we respect what they asked.” Serena’s flight and record claims are still undergoing official ratification by the FAI.

In an email sent to Cross Country on 31 October, CBVL president Vinicius Ferreira, said: “Any and all unauthorised aircraft entering prohibited areas, especially those reserved for military exercises, are not only violating Brazilian laws, but are also putting their own lives, the lives of military personnel involved in the operations, and the lives of residents on the ground below them at risk.”

He said that “verbal authorisations” have no legal basis and asked all pilots flying in the region to observe the law. “Everyone must respect the law, even if this means limiting their vacations, losing the money invested or even failing to earn the money expected from providing services in these areas.”

He added that CBVL has asked XContest to invalidate flights that breach the rules. “They responded that they will pay attention and will invalidate such flights.” The full statement from CBVL is here (pdf).

The 2024 edition of CRUZEX is the largest multinational war training in Latin America. Led by the Brazilian Air Force, with the participation of the Brazilian Army and Navy, it will bring together more than 2,000 military personnel, and around 100 Brazilian and international aircraft. Over 1,500 flight hours are planned, with various types of missions.

Already there has been one non-fatal accident, in which a pilot was forced to eject from a Northrop F-5 Tiger II fighter jet of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) on Tuesday 22 October near the city of Natal. Videos show the fighter jet flying at low altitude experiencing engine problems before the pilot ejected safely and the plane crashed into a huge fireball.

In their initial warning, CBVL said: “Safety always comes first! Keeping an eye on Notams is key to enjoying risk-free flights. Let’s fly safely and responsibly.”

Airspace for CRUZEX 2024

The Brazilian Air Force has issued a specific Aeronautical Information Circular (AIC) for CRUZEX 2024. You can download the public document here

Brazilian Notams are available from aisweb.decea.mil.br