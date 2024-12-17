Get ready for the X-Race 2025

X Race, a relative newcomer to the hike-and-fly calendar has announced details for the 2025 race.

The race takes place 6 to 9 June 2025 in the Altaussee region in the Salzkammergut, approximately 60km east of Salzburg.

“The race offers an unforgettable experience for both professionals and beginners, blending adventure, teamwork, and athletic excellence,” say organisers.



There are three categories of race. The Pro Race lasts three days and features a 300km courseline with five to six turnpoints. There’s a two-day race for intermediate pilots and hike and fly athletes with two to three turnpoints. And there’s a one day 50km race with a focus on “the joy and excitement of flying”.

“We are especially proud of the combination of athletic ambition and the breathtaking scenery of our region,” say organisers. “Whether in individual or tandem categories, athletes plan their routes independently, showcasing both physical endurance and tactical skills.”

Registration opens 1 January 2025 at xrace.cc.

