The X Race in Altaussee
Comps and Events

Get ready for the X-Race 2025

Registration opens 1 January

17 December, 2024, by Cross Country

X Race, a relative newcomer to the hike-and-fly calendar has announced details for the 2025 race.
The race takes place 6 to 9 June 2025 in the Altaussee region in the Salzkammergut, approximately 60km east of Salzburg.

“The race offers an unforgettable experience for both professionals and beginners, blending adventure, teamwork, and athletic excellence,” say organisers.

A hiker returns to launch in the X Race, 2024

There are three categories of race. The Pro Race lasts three days and features a 300km courseline with five to six turnpoints. There’s a two-day race for intermediate pilots and hike and fly athletes with two to three turnpoints. And there’s a one day 50km race with a focus on “the joy and excitement of flying”.

“We are especially proud of the combination of athletic ambition and the breathtaking scenery of our region,” say organisers. “Whether in individual or tandem categories, athletes plan their routes independently, showcasing both physical endurance and tactical skills.”

Registration opens 1 January 2025 at xrace.cc.

You may also like

Red Bull X-Alps 2023 ©Adi Geisegger

Red Bull X-Alps 2025: Lineup Announced

Organisers of the 2025 Red Bull X-Alps have revealed the lineup of next year’s race – 35 pilots from 17 countries
Read More
Eli Kofler. Photo: Mirja Geh / Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Dolomitenmann 2024: Race report

The fast and furious battle saw 120 four-person teams run, fly, bike and kayak over a wet course-line in the mountains of Lienz, Austria
Read More
Wanderbird Stubai 2024

Wanderbird heroes return to Stubai

The Austrian resort of Neustift played host to the Wanderbird Trophy at the weekend, the hike and fly event aimed at regular pilots
Read More