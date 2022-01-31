fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Start of the 2021 Sillian Bordairrace
Comps and Events

Dates and venues announced for 2022 Bordairrace

Monday 31 January, 2022

The dates and venues for the 2022 Bordairrace hike-and-fly series have been announced. There will be two events in Germany and one in Austria.

Now in its fifteenth year, the Bordairrace uses an out-and-back format with no fixed route. Athletes have 33 hours to get as far away from the start as possible, and back, by hiking and paragliding. The bigger the distances the more points are earned, with points penalties for not making it back.

To succeed, pilots have to be good all-rounders: excellent pilots, hiking/running fit and good at weather-forecast interpretation and route-planning. The level is high, with previous Bordairracers going on to compete in the X-Alps.

Bordairrace organisers

Since 2014, the Bordairrace series has been organised by Willi Ludwig (left) and Thomas Hofbauer (right) together with local partners, usually a paragliding club or school

These are the events on the calendar for 2022. Registration opens four weeks before each event and organisers warn that places usually fill within 24 hours:

Bordairrace.com

You might also like

Back to Comps and Events
Back to Comps and Events

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe by Feb 4 to be in with a chance of winning a brand new glider and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 90+ page Gear or Travel Guide included
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.30
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.95
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.75
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK