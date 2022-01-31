Dates and venues announced for 2022 Bordairrace

Start of the 2021 Sillian Bordairrace

The dates and venues for the 2022 Bordairrace hike-and-fly series have been announced. There will be two events in Germany and one in Austria.

Now in its fifteenth year, the Bordairrace uses an out-and-back format with no fixed route. Athletes have 33 hours to get as far away from the start as possible, and back, by hiking and paragliding. The bigger the distances the more points are earned, with points penalties for not making it back.

To succeed, pilots have to be good all-rounders: excellent pilots, hiking/running fit and good at weather-forecast interpretation and route-planning. The level is high, with previous Bordairracers going on to compete in the X-Alps.

These are the events on the calendar for 2022. Registration opens four weeks before each event and organisers warn that places usually fill within 24 hours:

6-8 May, Altaussee (Austria)

3-5 June, Garmisch-Partenkirchen (Germany)

1-2 July, Bergen/Hochfelln (Germany)

2-4 September, reserve date in case of cancellation

Bordairrace.com