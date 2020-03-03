fbpx
Coupe Icare 2020 – eight day super festival

Tuesday 3 March, 2020

It might still be more than six months away, but the Coupe Icare has already released its poster and promo clip for the famous free flight festival.

Coupe Icare 2020 poster

They have also revealed more about the line-up for the now EIGHT DAY event.

Now well into its fifth decade, the Coupe Icare has always been a four-day weekend, but now, for its 47th edition, the Coupe Icare will last more than a week, from 13-20 September.

Here’s what the programme now looks like:

More info at the Coupe Icare official website.

