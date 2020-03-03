It might still be more than six months away, but the Coupe Icare has already released its poster and promo clip for the famous free flight festival.

They have also revealed more about the line-up for the now EIGHT DAY event.

Now well into its fifth decade, the Coupe Icare has always been a four-day weekend, but now, for its 47th edition, the Coupe Icare will last more than a week, from 13-20 September.

Here’s what the programme now looks like:

Sunday 13 Sept : Opening ceremony on the south take off at Saint-Hilaire de Touvet

: Opening ceremony on the south take off at Saint-Hilaire de Touvet 13-16 Sept : The Icares Cinema, the 38th International Free Flight and Airsports Film Festival, held as usual in the marquee on the south launch

: The Icares Cinema, the 38th International Free Flight and Airsports Film Festival, held as usual in the marquee on the south launch 14-16 Sept : The Icare Test is new and will be a three-day testival, where pilots can test fly gliders from all the manufacturers. France’s Parapente Magazine is sponsoring the funicular, so it will be free for all pilots. They will just need to leave a deposit for the gliders they test.

: The Icare Test is new and will be a three-day testival, where pilots can test fly gliders from all the manufacturers. France’s Parapente Magazine is sponsoring the funicular, so it will be free for all pilots. They will just need to leave a deposit for the gliders they test. 17-20 Sept: The Coupe Icare, with its international trade show, air shows, and fancy dress competition will take place as usual over these four days.

More info at the Coupe Icare official website.