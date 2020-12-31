fbpx
Bornes to Fly 2021

Thursday 31 December, 2020

Annecy’s three-day hike-and-fly competition, Bornes to Fly, is set to take place from 14-16 May 2021. Registration opens online at 7:57pm on 3 January 2021. 

The actual course will be set on the start day, and adapted for the expected weather forecast. It will be between 100km and 250km long, and will start and finish at Talloires, on lake Annecy.

The potential playground is large, and is spectacular Alpine scenery. It encompasses the Bauges, Chablais, Mont Blanc, Belledonne and Chartreuse ranges.

You don’t have to be a sky-god to take part in Bornes to Fly, and the atmosphere is friendly. Each pilot has to have an assistant, but one assistant can support up to two pilots. Night time stops are compulsory.

Bornestofly.fr

 

