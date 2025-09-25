Bill Belcourt wins Red Rocks Wide Open 2025

Legendary US pilot Bill Belcourt has won Red Rocks Wide Open in Monroe, Utah, the race to goal US Nationals series event organised by Gavin McClurg and Logan Walters. Mitch Riley was second and third was Francisco Mantaras. Anna Behrens won the Women’s category, Dave Gridley won Serial, and and Evan Furbeyrne won Sport.

Reports Gavin: “The weather this year presented a pretty challenging week. Our first task had to be stopped due to overdevelopment, the second task was a stunning but very challenging 94km run east to the town of Torrey which is right next to Capitol Reef National park – those who made goal reported some pretty mind-blowing views.

Josh Cohn on final glide over Capitol Reef National Park, task two

“Incredibly, the task was won by nearly 18 minutes by Mitch Riley. The third task had to be stopped before it even started, again because of overdevelopment and we didn’t get going again until later in the week because of a major wind event.”

The lack of flying didn’t seem to deter the fun and competitors switched to mountain bikes and headed to Zion National Park to go slot canyoning, soaked in remote hot springs, and explored Capitol Reef and Bryce Canyon national parks.

“Finally the weather came around,” adds Gavin. “We ended in style with a wild evening task of 54km which saw the leaders into goal fly an average speed of 55km/hour! The competition ended with a task of 125km to the entrance of Bryce Canyon National park, one of Utah’s most stunning natural wonders.”

Monroe is a world-class paragliding venue that has hosted several events and last year’s PWC. Over 300km has been flown from the site. The main launch on Monroe Peak is situated at an altitude of 3,400m (11,171ft), 1,500m (5,000ft) above the valley floor. The area is renowned for its big wild flying – oxygen is highly recommended.

The Red Rocks Wide Open is a USHPA National Championship series Cat 2 event and not to be confused with the X Red Rocks, the hike-and-fly race that Gavin also organises. The competition ran 5-13 September 2025.

Results

usaparaglidingcompetitions.com