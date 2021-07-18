Bicho Carrera new Acro World Champion

Victor ‘Bicho’ Carrera is Paragliding Acro World Champion 2021. The 3rd FAI World Paragliding Acro Championships took place at Lago Dei Tre Comuni, in Italy from 6-17 July, with four runs scored.
The Chilean pilot, now flying under the Czech flag, was runner up last time and is very happy to step up to the top of the podium. He was flying the Advance Omikron acro wing. Bicho finished ahead of Spanish pilot Horacio Llorens in second and young Dutch pilot Luke De Weert in third.
In the synchro competition it was veterans Horacio Llorens and his cousin Raul Rodriguez who took the gold medal ahead of two Austrian teams: Norbert Winkler / Thomas Schloegl and Roland Brunnbaur / Thomas Laraiteir.
Sadly there were not enough women pilots to validate the women’s championship with only three taking part. Gabi Fonck (DE) finished first woman ahead of former world champion Christina Kolb (AT) and France’s Juliette Claret.
France were the highest ranked nation.
Solo Overall
1st – Victor ‘Bicho’ Carrera (CZ), Advance Omikron
2nd – Horacio Llorens (ES), Ozone Session
3rd – Luke de Weert (NL), AirG Emilie Peace 2
Solo Women
1st – Gabriele Fonck (DE), U-Turn Blackout
2nd – Christina Kolb (AT), AirG Emilie Peace
3rd – Juliette Claret (FR), U-Turn Blackout+
Sychro
1st – Fusion Team – Horacio Llorens (ES), Ozone Session / Raul Rodriguez (ES), Supair proto
2nd – Premium Deluxe – Norbert Winkler (AT), AirG Emilie / Thomas Schloegl (AT), Icaro Nikita 5
3rd – Asynchron 2.0 – Roland Brunnbaur (AT), Advance / Thomas Laraiteir (AT), Icaro Nikita 5
Nations
1st – France
2nd – Colombia
3rd – Spain
Full results can be found here