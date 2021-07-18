fbpx
Comps and Events

Bicho Carrera new Acro World Champion

Sunday 18 July, 2021

Victor ‘Bicho’ Carrera is Paragliding Acro World Champion 2021. The 3rd FAI World Paragliding Acro Championships took place at Lago Dei Tre Comuni, in Italy from 6-17 July, with four runs scored.

The Chilean pilot, now flying under the Czech flag, was runner up last time and is very happy to step up to the top of the podium. He was flying the Advance Omikron acro wing. Bicho finished ahead of Spanish pilot Horacio Llorens in second and young Dutch pilot Luke De Weert in third.

In the synchro competition it was veterans Horacio Llorens and his cousin Raul Rodriguez who took the gold medal ahead of two Austrian teams: Norbert Winkler / Thomas Schloegl and Roland Brunnbaur / Thomas Laraiteir.

Sadly there were not enough women pilots to validate the women’s championship with only three taking part. Gabi Fonck (DE) finished first woman ahead of former world champion Christina Kolb (AT) and France’s Juliette Claret.

France were the highest ranked nation.

3rd FAI World Paragliding Acro Championship solo podium

Solo Overall

1st – Victor ‘Bicho’ Carrera (CZ), Advance Omikron

2nd – Horacio Llorens (ES), Ozone Session

3rd – Luke de Weert (NL), AirG Emilie Peace 2

Solo Women

1st – Gabriele Fonck (DE), U-Turn Blackout

2nd – Christina Kolb (AT), AirG Emilie Peace

3rd – Juliette Claret (FR), U-Turn Blackout+

FAI 3rd World Paragliding Acro Championship synchro podium

Sychro

1st – Fusion Team – Horacio Llorens (ES), Ozone Session / Raul Rodriguez (ES), Supair proto

2nd – Premium Deluxe – Norbert Winkler (AT), AirG Emilie / Thomas Schloegl (AT), Icaro Nikita 5

3rd – Asynchron 2.0 – Roland Brunnbaur (AT), Advance / Thomas Laraiteir (AT), Icaro Nikita 5

3rd FAI World Paragliding Acro Championship nations podium

Nations

1st – France

2nd – Colombia

3rd – Spain

Full results can be found here

