Ben Kellett wins Wanaka Hike & Fly 2022

Ben Kellett won this year’s Wanaka Hike & Fly, a three-day event organised by Red Bull X-Alps athlete Kinga Masztalerz.

The race finished on 14 February 2022 and Ben said afterwards: “It was really amazing racing around the backcountry with mates tagging turnpoints over my favourite mountains.”

The event takes place in the adventure mecca of Wanaka on New Zealand’s South Island. It’s an accessible event, welcoming pilots of all levels who can design their own course using whichever of the official turnpoints they choose. More difficult turnpoints earn more points, but there is a penalty for not crossing the finish line.

There is a strong emphasis on fun and a fun atmosphere in the refuges in the evenings. Kinga said: “Last year was a trial run but this year we had the very event I envisioned when I first thought about creating it!”

Winners:

Overall:

1. Ben Kellett

2. Aaron Ford

3. Bradley Franks

Women:

1. Lorraine Johns

2. Jessica Schofield

Best Flight:

Aaron Ford

“Aaron flew the most epic line but slightly missed two turnpoints, and despite constantly pushing for the next two days, Ben won by one point!”

Mad Hiker:

Lorraine Johns

“She just kept going!”

Best adventure:

Jessica Schofield

“Jess went into to the mountains for two days and when she finally came out, she just smiled and kept going.”

wanakahikefly.nz