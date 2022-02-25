fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Comps and Events

Ben Kellett wins Wanaka Hike & Fly 2022

Friday 25 February, 2022

Ben Kellett won this year’s Wanaka Hike & Fly, a three-day event organised by Red Bull X-Alps athlete Kinga Masztalerz.

The race finished on 14 February 2022 and Ben said afterwards: “It was really amazing racing around the backcountry with mates tagging turnpoints over my favourite mountains.”

The event takes place in the adventure mecca of Wanaka on New Zealand’s South Island. It’s an accessible event, welcoming pilots of all levels who can design their own course using whichever of the official turnpoints they choose. More difficult turnpoints earn more points, but there is a penalty for not crossing the finish line.

Plenty of turnpoints to choose from

There is a strong emphasis on fun and a fun atmosphere in the refuges in the evenings. Kinga said: “Last year was a trial run but this year we had the very event I envisioned when I first thought about creating it!”

Wanaka Hike and Fly 2022

Pakituhi Hut, stopover for some on the second night

Winners:

Overall:

1. Ben Kellett
2. Aaron Ford
3. Bradley Franks

Wanaka Hike and Fly 2022

Prizegiving: Ben Kellett takes first prize

Women:

1. Lorraine Johns
2. Jessica Schofield

Best Flight:

Aaron Ford

“Aaron flew the most epic line but slightly missed two turnpoints, and despite constantly pushing for the next two days, Ben won by one point!”

Wanaka Hike and Fly 2022

‘Mad hiker’ and first woman, Lorraine Johns crosses the finish line

Mad Hiker:

Lorraine Johns

“She just kept going!”

Wanaka Hike and Fly 2022

Jessica Schofield won the Best Adventure award

Best adventure:

Jessica Schofield

“Jess went into to the mountains for two days and when she finally came out, she just smiled and kept going.”

wanakahikefly.nz

You might also like

Back to Comps and Events
Back to Comps and Events

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.30
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.95
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.75
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK