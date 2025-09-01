Andrea Cecchetto wins gold at Paramotor Worlds 2025

Italy’s Andrea Cecchetto is the new FAI Paramotor World Champion after a week-long competition in Chambley, France. Nico Aubert (FRA) won silver with 2022 world champion Pasquale Biondo winning bronze.

Eighty-one pilots from 14 countries battled it out for medals in three classes: solo footlaunch (PF1); solo trikes (PL1); and tandem trikes (PL2).

Afterwards Andrea posted on social media, “Wow, what a week! … After many tasks in the FAI World Paramotor Championship I’ve managed to find myself on the highest step of the podium.” At only 21 he is the youngest pilot ever to be paramotor world champion.

Andrea thanked his family, friends and supporters MiniPlane and Dudek. He was flying a Top80 and Dudek Warp 3 (size 18).

In the team competition, France were clear winners with a huge total score of 43,481 points over the whole competition. Qatar in silver scored 28,073 and Czech Republic in bronze scored 26,650.

In the tandem trike class, father-daughter team Fabrice and Oriane Breuzard won gold.

The competition saw a total of 10 tasks and featured classic competition tasks such as economy flying (fly as far as you can out-and-return on limited fuel), precision landing and the loads-of-fun bowling landing.

Final Results

Foot launched PF1

1 Andrea Cecchetto, Italy

2 Nicolas Aubert, France

3 Pasquale Biondo, Italy

Individual trike PL1

1 Michaël Merle, France

2 Frédéric Mallard, France

3 Thibault Laine, France

Two person trike PL2

1 Fabrice Breuzard, Oriane Breuzard, France

2 Lubos Halama, Anna Halamova, Czech Republic

3 Saad Al-Katheri, Zain Kuraib, Qatar

Overall team

1 France

2 Qatar

3 Czech Republic

Team ranking PF1

1 France

2 Italy

3 Great Britain

Team ranking PL1

1 France

2 Qatar

3 Czech Republic

Find the full results at

Individual rankings

Team rankings

Scores task by task

