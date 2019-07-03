Search
 
News

Brigitte Kurbel: 268km triangle record

Wednesday 3 July, 2019

Brigitte Kurbel has extended the women’s paragliding world triangle record to 268.70km, with a flight from Grente, Italy on 24 June 2019.

Brigitte launched her Ozone Zeno at 9am and flew for eleven and a half hours. Primoz SusaAlexander Robé, Stanislav Mayer and Bodo Genz also flew big triangles from the site that day (the biggest were Primoz and Alex’s 293km).

Brigitte has filed claims with the FAI for the World and European records. The FAI are also still in the process of verifying Yael Margelisch’s claim to the record, for her 263km flight on 1 May 2019.

The current official record is held by Michaela Brandstätter, 221.2km for a flight on 21 May 2016.

records.fai.org

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to News
Back to News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK