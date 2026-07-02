Skyman launch CrossAlps 3

CrossAlps 3 is an-EN-C developed for ambitious cross-country pilots seeking the perfect balance of performance, safety and lightweight construction. Weighing 3.6 kg in the size 22, it’s designed for XC efficiency, while remaining light enough for hike-and-fly adventures.

Erwin Voogt flew the CrossAlps 3 at the Kössen festival, reporting that “it thermals nicely and on speed it’s fast”.

The three-line design combines performance with a high level of passive safety, say Skyman. Nitinol rods ensure “exceptional profile stability”. Miniribs at the trailing edge reduce drag, while Nitinol-reinforced miniribs at the leading edge optimise aerodynamic efficiency. “Easy launch characteristics, precise handling and the efficient C-handle control system complete the overall package,” they say.

“The Skyman CrossAlps 3 is the perfect choice for pilots looking for a high-performance XC wing whose capabilities are not only impressive on paper, but can be fully accessed and enjoyed in real flying conditions,” say Skyman. It has 63 cells and an aspect ratio of 6.1.

It’s available in three sizes and three colour variants.

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