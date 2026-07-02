Skyman CrossAlps 3
Gear NewsNews

Skyman launch CrossAlps 3

The wing is a traditional three-liner EN-C

2 July, 2026, by Cross Country

CrossAlps 3 is an-EN-C developed for ambitious cross-country pilots seeking the perfect balance of performance, safety and lightweight construction. Weighing 3.6 kg in the size 22, it’s designed for XC efficiency, while remaining light enough for hike-and-fly adventures.

Skyman CrossAlps 3
Erwin Voogt flew the CrossAlps 3 at the Kössen festival, reporting that “it thermals nicely and on speed it’s fast”.

The three-line design combines performance with a high level of passive safety, say Skyman. Nitinol rods ensure “exceptional profile stability”. Miniribs at the trailing edge reduce drag, while Nitinol-reinforced miniribs at the leading edge optimise aerodynamic efficiency. “Easy launch characteristics, precise handling and the efficient C-handle control system complete the overall package,” they say.

Skyman CrossAlps 3

“The Skyman CrossAlps 3 is the perfect choice for pilots looking for a high-performance XC wing whose capabilities are not only impressive on paper, but can be fully accessed and enjoyed in real flying conditions,” say Skyman. It has 63 cells and an aspect ratio of 6.1.

It’s available in three sizes and three colour variants.  

skyman.aero

You may also like

BGD Tigra

BGD unveil lightweight EN-C Tigra

A lightweight EN-C two-liner that is born to compete – as well as take part in hike-and-fly adventures. That's the promise of BGD's new Tigra.
Read More
Andreas Malecki and Vanja Eggesvik win SRS

‘Highest pilot level ever’ at SRS Skywalk Edition in Italy

Andreas Malecki and Vanja Eggesvik take the top spots at the Skywalk Edition of the SRS in Bassano, Italy
Read More
Supair Savage 2

Savage 2: Supair’s 2.5-liner EN-C

Supair's Savage 2 is a lightweight 2.5-liner EN-C, for cross-country or vol-bivouac flying. It will be available to order from late 2025
Read More

Premium Articles

DJI Neo 2

Design Insight: DJI Neo 2

The DJI Neo 2 drone is a lightweight aerial companion perfect for filming your adventures with its easy-to-use features
Read More
Gavin McClurg in the Alps. Photo: Gavin McClurg in the Alps. Vitek Ludvik / Red Bull Content Pool

The Long Game: Gavin’s Guide to the Euro Alps

"I bought a camper van, which I promptly named the Niviuk Mobile, and set out on my new life. First stop – the Alps!"
Read More
Chrigel Maurer flying out from the Barrhorn July 2025. Photo: Tobi Dimmler

Climb (and fly) every mountain

Before Aaron Durogati won Red Bull X-Alps the joke used to be that before you could win the race you first had to come from Switzerland.
Read More