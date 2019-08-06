Apco have announced that their revolutionary Hybrid paraglider is now available in an XL size for pilot weights up to 140kg.

The wing design is a fusion of single-skin and traditional paraglider technology. Originally designed as a concept wing, the glider was introduced to the market as a fully certified paraglider and paramotor wing last year.

The Hybrid is available in both paramotor and free-flight versions. The Hybrid XL will carry DGAC certification for paramotoring.

Apco said: “The Hybrid has proven to be the easiest and most stable wing we have ever produced. Repeated requests from customers drove us to add an additional size to cover heavier pilots and use with light trikes.”

More info at apcoaviation.com/hybrid_pm/