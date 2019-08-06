Search
 
Gear News, News

Apco Hybrid now in XL

Tuesday 6 August, 2019

Apco have announced that their revolutionary Hybrid paraglider is now available in an XL size for pilot weights up to 140kg.

The wing design is a fusion of single-skin and traditional paraglider technology. Originally designed as a concept wing, the glider was introduced to the market as a fully certified paraglider and paramotor wing last year.

The Hybrid is available in both paramotor and free-flight versions. The Hybrid XL will carry DGAC certification for paramotoring.

Apco said: “The Hybrid has proven to be the easiest and most stable wing we have ever produced. Repeated requests from customers drove us to add an additional size to cover heavier pilots and use with light trikes.”

Read our review of the Apco Hybrid from September last year.

More info at apcoaviation.com/hybrid_pm/

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Gear News News
Back to Gear News News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK