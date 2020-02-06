R111 airspace around Almunecar on the Costa Tropical, Spain

Airspace regulations around the popular flying site of Almunecar in southern Spain are being tightened. Visiting pilots are requested to check-in with the local schools and pilots, and to keep themselves up to date with the requirements.

Dirk Bormans from Hotel California, the long-established flying hub in Almunecar, explained: “The restricted airspace R111 has long existed here in Almuñécar and its surrounding area.

“The R111 encompasses several flying sites such as Otivar, Itrabo, Loma del Gato, Alfamar and Carchuna. Military helicopters exercise in this area.

“The military have stated that they now intend to enforce the restrictions for R111, something that they haven’t done in previous years.

“To comply with these restrictions we seek permission each day to fly within the restricted airspace. The military then confirm whether and at what time we may have access to the airspace for paragliding. As long as we respect their rules, the military let us fly in this area.

“We appeal to all pilots who want to fly in and around Almuñécar to inform themselves before they start flying.”

Hotel California has a dedicated WhatsApp group (Almuñécar Vuelo libre), with daily updates. “You can register if you are coming to this area. Alternatively you can contact us at info@hotelcaliforniaspain.com.”