Search
 
Alex Yaschenko, right. Photo: GoFundMe
Latest, News

Alex Yaschenko injured in Pakistan

Monday 30 September, 2019

XC pilot Alex Yaschenko has been injured in a paragliding accident in Hunza, Pakistan and his friends are fundraising to help get him home.

Alex is one of Australia’s top XC pilots and set the Australian paragliding record in 2018 with a flight of 482km.

He was in Pakistan to take part in the Pakistan International Paragliding Cup in Muzaffarabad from 27 September to 1 October 2019. Forty-two pilots were registered for the competition.

However, an earthquake in the region ahead of the event meant the competition was cancelled. Instead, pilots travelled north to the mountainous region of Hunza.

Known for its spectacular adventure flying, the region is dominated by 6,000m peaks.

Posting on the GoFundMe crowd-funder page, Kirsten Seeto wrote: “On 28 September, Alex Yaschenko, was involved in a paragliding accident in the Hunza Valley, Pakistan.

“Despite many years paragliding experience as one of Australia’s top pilots, as well as having flown extensively in this area several years prior, Alex experienced a collapse soon after take-off and suffered a significant impact on landing.

“Alex took out travel insurance for this trip, but he has hit the jackpot of bad luck as injuries of this nature require air ambulance transport home costing hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

She said Alex’s injuries have been diagnosed as tetraplegia, “which means he is currently paralysed from the waist down with limited function in his arms.”

She added: “To give him the best chance of recovery it is critical he is repatriated back to his family as soon as possible. The first available air ambulance is in two days time and although this feels like a massive goal to raise at least $150,000AUD so quickly we desperately want to give Alex the best chance in his recovery.”

The GoFundMe page is aiming to raise $150,000AUD (£82,000 / $101,000US / €93,000) to help cover Alex’s medical repatriation to Australia. It had raised more than $20,000AUD within five hours, with several individual donations of more than $1,000.

The donation page is here

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Latest News
Back to Latest News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK