The Alex Rauter Flight School in Lermoos, Austria, will be hosting a paragliding equipment testival on 29 & 30 August 2020.

The school is in the Zugspitze Arena in the Austrian Tirol, and the Grubigsteinbahn lift station will be operating lifts until 7pm to transport pilots to take-off.

Test equipment will be available from Ozone, Advance, Supair, Skywalk, AirDesign, Woody Valley and ProteGear.

rauteralex.com