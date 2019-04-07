Airfer Raptor PPG trike

Airfer have released a robust stainless steel PPG trike called the Raptor, that can be flown solo or tandem.

With a TIG-welded steel construction the Raptor is a robust trike, and it is particularly well suited for heavy loads, but Airfer say its compactness makes it manageable for lighter pilots as well.

Airfer say the trike is easy to get into and out of and very comfortable, with adjustable harnesses and movable foot pegs. It can be easily dismantled (it uses push-pins so no tools are necessary) and folded for transport.

It is powered by the Polini Thor 250 engine, which Airfer say was chosen for its reliability, power, low noise and low fuel consumption. Airfer’s new 130cm wooden Aerobat propeller is supplied as standard, or a carbon prop is available as an option.

The trike dimensions are 176cm x 152cm x 169cm. The Car (solo) version weighs 58kg; the tandem is 62kg.

airfer.com