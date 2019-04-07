Search
 
Gear News, News

Airfer Raptor PPG trike

Sunday 7 April, 2019

Airfer have released a robust stainless steel PPG trike called the Raptor, that can be flown solo or tandem.

With a TIG-welded steel construction the Raptor is a robust trike, and it is particularly well suited for heavy loads, but Airfer say its compactness makes it manageable for lighter pilots as well.

Airfer say the trike is easy to get into and out of and very comfortable, with adjustable harnesses and movable foot pegs. It can be easily dismantled (it uses push-pins so no tools are necessary) and folded for transport.

It is powered by the Polini Thor 250 engine, which Airfer say was chosen for its reliability, power, low noise and low fuel consumption. Airfer’s new 130cm wooden Aerobat propeller is supplied as standard, or a carbon prop is available as an option.

The trike dimensions are 176cm x 152cm x  169cm. The Car (solo) version weighs 58kg; the tandem is 62kg.

airfer.com

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Gear News News
Back to Gear News News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE