Airfer Explorer 3 / Boxer 220s paramotor

Spanish manufacturer Airfer have released the new Explorer 3 frame in combination with the Sky Engines Boxer 220s motor. They say it’s a powerful combination, ideal for trikes, heavy pilots and “anyone who needs lots of power”.

The Explorer 3 is a 1450mm chassis with a five-part frame that clicks together with a push-button system, which is easy to use and clean aerodynamically. It has a robust 16mm hoop and weighs 6.95kg including netting and arms (or 4.5kg in titanium).

The 36hp Boxer 220S is a twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine with manual start, fitted with a 130cm triple helix prop. Airfer say the engine starts very fast and the power is brutal!

