AirDesign unveil 2019 T-shirt collection

AirDesign have a new 2019 range of soft and eco-friendly T-shirts.

They are made of Promodal – a blend of Modal and Tencel, which comes from birch and eucalyptus trees and is a soft, climate-regulating fabric with excellent moisture management and antibacterial properties. The T-shirts are everyday-wear comfortable, but technical enough for sports too.

The men’s T-shirt range is pictured. The AD logo shirt is available in dark grey or rust colours, and the Urban shirt is grey/green.

AD’s new women’s range will be out soon too.

ad-gliders.com