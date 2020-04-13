AirDesign open office in France

Saint Hilaire du Touvet, France

Austrian brand AirDesign have opened an office in Saint Hilaire du Touvet, France, home of the famous Coupe Icare festival.

AirDesign’s sales and marketing manager Nicolas Cochet works from the new office, which is “right next to the famous Coupe Icare take-off!”

The first announcement from the new office is that the Soar, AirDesign’s “rising superlight” EN-B wing, is now certified and in stock or production in all sizes, XXS (50-65-72kg) to L (100-125kg). It’s a compact cross-country wing, ideal for vol-bivouac, and weighing just 2.83kg in the XXS size.