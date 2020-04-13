AirDesign open office in France

Austrian brand AirDesign have opened an office in Saint Hilaire du Touvet, France, home of the famous Coupe Icare festival.
AirDesign’s sales and marketing manager Nicolas Cochet works from the new office, which is “right next to the famous Coupe Icare take-off!”
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
Learn to fly better with technique, weather and safety articles, read the latest glider and gear reviews, and be inspired with adventure and flying stories. Subscribe now and get ten issues per year, plus our Travel Guide, and entry into our Prize DrawsSubscribe today