Gear News, News

Advance Omega Alps 3 released

Thursday 13 June, 2019

Advance’s 2019 Red Bull X-Alps wing, the Omega Xalps 3, is available for order, with first deliveries to customers expected from the end of June 2019.

The EN-D Light-Racer is the wing Chrigel Maurer, Aaron Durogati, Toma Coconea and Patrick von Känel will be flying in the Red Bull X-Alps this year. Aaron Durogati called it “the easiest two-liner I have ever flown”, and Advance test pilot Patrick von Känel proved its ability with a 300km FAI triangle on 2 June 2019.

It’s a two-liner with an aspect ratio of 6.95 and just 63 cells. Advance say it’s very simple and compact, and exceptionally comfortable in the air with “massively better performance” and the same weight as an equivalent three-liner. Sliced diagonals and ultralight nitinol wires save weight. Advance say the nitinol is almost impossible to bend out of shape, so the wing can be packed up quickly and compactly without risking damage.

The Omega Xalps 3 will be available in 22, 23 and 24m² sizes.

Advance Omega Alps 3 specs

advance.ch

