Will Gadd takes a break during the Rockies Traverse in 2015. Photo: Pablo Durana / Advanced Paragliding
Features

Will Gadd on How to Manage Risk

Friday 23 April, 2021

“I’ve won a lot of competitions because I’ve also recognised things are getting better. Change is negative and positive, it depends how you look at it, and the fact that you embrace it and pull it towards you.”

Will Gadd is one of the top outdoor adventure athletes in the world, and excels in them all, whether climbing, kayaking or paragliding.

We rediscovered this 12-minute Tedx Talk this week, where he explains his three “simple, fun and effective” tools to help manage risk. Well worth watching.

