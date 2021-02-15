Video: Pierre Bouilloux’s 132km FAI triangle flight in 1993
Monday 15 February, 2021
A true paragliding pioneer, Supair founder Pierre Bouilloux flew a 132km FAI triangle in the Alps back in 1993.
This is the video he made of his flight.
