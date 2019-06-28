Search
 
Features, News

Top-landing Mont Blanc banned after record day

Friday 28 June, 2019


Nicolas Plain toplands Mont Blanc

Top-landing Mont Blanc has been banned followed a mass landing on Wednesday 26 June, when record-breaking cloudbase allowed an estimated 150-200 paraglider pilots to land on the summit of the 4810m mountain.

A high pressure system and heatwave in France combined to create the record cloudbase, which saw pilots climbing to 5,800m above Mont Blanc.

However, despite elation among pilots who made it, the town halls of Chamonix and Saint-Gervais acted almost immediately to prohibit paraglider pilots from landing on Mont Blanc within a radius of 600m of the summit for the rest of June.

They said they acted following the death of a French pilot, who died while taking off from the summit. His body was found on the Italian side of the mountain.

Local police were present on Planpraz take-off between 11am and 2pm on Thursday and Friday following the mass top-landing, warning pilots of the new decree.

Chamonix town hall said the temporary banning order would become a ‘prefectural decree’ for the rest of the summer. They said PGHM Chamonix, the mountain rescue service, had previously warned against ill-equipped and inadequately experienced pilots attempting the flight to the summit of Mont Blanc.

The FFVL, Federation Francaise de Vol Libre, also issued a warning about flying at unusually high altitude. “The heatwave is making extraordinary flights possible,” they posted on their Facebook page. “[But] let us keep safety margins, and be aware of euphoria related to hypoxia at high altitude.”

Later they posted the full set of new rules relating to the ban on top-landing Mont Blanc.

Official notice of the Mont Blanc top landing ban

Official notice of the Mont Blanc top landing ban

Top landing on Mont Blanc is rarely possible, but has been done several times before.

On 19 August 2012 around 50 pilots landed on the summit. Around 20 pilots also soared above the summit on Sunday 21 2011 and five landed on the top. Pilots also landed on the summit on 19 August 2009.

The first time pilots successfully landed on the summit was on 13 August 2003. Sixteen years later a combination of better paragliding equipment, better pilot knowledge and, crucially, better forecasting means potential good days for the flight to be done are spotted early and widely shared among pilots.

Chamonix has a useful and free pdf guide to flying in the area. There is extensive airspace in the valley that pilots need to be aware of before flying in the region.

Taking care in the high mountains

In Cross Country 201 (July 2019) local pilot, guide and PGHM member Fred Souchon describes how to successfully fly the Tour du Mont Blanc, a high altitude route around the mountain. He adds this advice for flying in Chamonix and the big mountains.

Paragliding the Tour du Mont Blanc

Paragliding the Tour du Mont Blanc. Photo: Fred Souchon

• Do remember that flight here takes place in high mountains, and is suitable only for experienced pilots. Conditions can be very strong and you might have to fly very close to unlandable terrain.

• Don’t forget the flight is at altitudes where hypoxia can be an issue. Lack of oxygen can seriously impair a person’s abilities. The level of oxygen at 4,000m is only 60% of that at sea level.

• Do protect yourself against the cold and the sun. Temperatures can easily drop into negative figures, even in the middle of summer. The UV index increases by about 10% for every 1,000m of elevation, and the snow reflects 40% to 90% of the sun’s rays.

• Do wear boots. You will be flying above glaciers and snowfields. If you are forced to land, trainers will be useless and will make it very difficult for you to either ascend or descend the mountain on foot if you are unable to relaunch where you landed. I advise walking boots at the very least, and ideally pack a pair of lightweight crampons in your kit – there are several models which weigh less than 500g and can be worn with most boots.

• Do fly with buddies. Not only does it make it safer, but you are more likely to succeed! On good days, you might meet 20 or so other pilots at Planpraz take-off. Ask them what radio frequency they are using. They will probably be more than happy to buddy up with you.

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Features News
Back to Features News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK