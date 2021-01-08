fbpx
What happens next? A pilot about to deploy on test day on the G-Force Trainer. Photo: Dr Matt Wilkes
Reserves and G-Force: What you need to know

Friday 8 January, 2021

Cross Country 217 (Feb/March) is out next week. In it, Dr Matt Wilkes sets out the results of his important study into reserves and G-force.

He took a scientific approach, 80 pilots and the G-Force Trainer and looked at what happens when pilots try to throw their reserve in a spiral or Sat.

The result is the biggest independent study of its type ever done.

We’re proud to have been involved in helping make this happen, and we think all pilots should watch this 12-minute video, especially if you’re looking to buy a harness soon.

Thanks to all the 88 pilots who took part last year – and especially to Flugschule Hochries in Bavaria, home of the G-Force Trainer, and instructors Jess and Sepp who embraced the challenge with incredible energy, professionalism and organisation.

Subscribers – the full six-page report is in Cross Country 217 (Feb/March 2021) out digitally on Monday.

