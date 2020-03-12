Video: Dudek V-King review

Marcus King recently reviews Dudek’s single-surface V-King. A versatile paraglider, it can be used for a multitude of flying styles from hike-and-fly to thermalling to paramotoring. The written review is in issue 208 (April 2020) and the video review is above.

Marcus commented that if you let go of the brake handles when flying with a motor, they could move back towards the prop; Dudek wrote to tell us they have already rectified this by using an additional guide pulley on the brake line, as shown in the diagram below.