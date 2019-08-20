Search
 
Photos: James Pagram
Abgeflogen Aventus 3.1 jacket review

Tuesday 20 August, 2019

The Aventus 3.1 is a cleverly-designed “three-in-one” jacket specifically made for paragliding. It has a weatherproof Cordura outer-shell and a natty PrimaLoft zip-in liner, which can be used as a light summer flying jacket on its own. The result is a jacket that can be used in three ways for all seasons: shell + liner; shell only; or liner only.

There are thumbholes in the sleeves of the outer jacket, so the wind can’t get in, and clips in every pocket so you can easily tie in your radio or phone. A dedicated radio pocket has concealed (and therefore weatherproof) holes for cables, so you can run a radio wire from your inside pocket.

The detailing is lovely, from the extra high collar to the big YKK zips and pockets right down to the “SOS” pocket, which contains a whistle and a long wrap of line – to be used in case of tree landing.

The jacket is from Abgeflogen Flywear, a German company founded by Nicolas Weber in 2018. A pilot, he used to run a popular paragliding blog, when blogs were a thing (www.abgeflogen.info) before going into making organic T-shirts and hoodies. (There is a neat function on the website where you can order club T-shirts – you upload your logo and design, with a minimum order quantity of 10). It’s all very lovely kit, and clearly designed and made with love. It’s the sort of clothing you find in high-end ski shops.

He started working on the design of the Aventus 3.1 in 2017, and finally brought it to market in March this year. “We did a lot of prototypes to get a well-engineered product!” he said. Looking ahead he is working on developing more gear, including trousers to match the jacket.

Lovely stuff.

The Aventus 3.1 jacket is available in three colours and six sizes, RRP €298

abgeflogen.clothing/en

Reviewed in Cross Country Magazine issue 201 (July 2019)

