David Gottler paragliding from the summit of Nanga Parbat
Nanga Parbat: ‘It was really unbelievable’

'When you pull something off, if everything clicks and works perfectly after so many years of trying, it’s magical'

9 September, 2025, by Tarquin Cooper | Photo: David Göttler

“When you pull something off, if everything clicks and works perfectly after so many years of trying, it’s magical. You’re on this constant high, but it also takes a lot of time to really sink in. In the beginning you have to pinch yourself to see you’re not dreaming.”

David Göttler is reflecting on his stunning ascent and flight from Nanga Parbat at the end of June. It was the fifth time the 47-year-old German climber and pilot had tried to climb the mountain, the ninth highest in the world. This time, everything worked. 

Together with Tiphaine Duperier and Boris Langenstein, the trio climbed the 8,125m peak via the Schell Route on the Rupal Face in alpine style – without sherpas, oxygen...

