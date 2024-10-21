My Flying Life: Martin Jovanoski

The paragliding guide and competition pilot on what matters most

What’s your earliest flying memory?

My earliest memory of seeing flying is a competition in the early 1990s at a local site where both hang gliders and paragliders were competing at the same time. The winner was whoever flew the longest and landed accurately. I was only 3 or 4 years old, now I’m 34.

What got you hooked on flying?

I was born in Prilep, 30 minutes away from Krushevo down in the valley and my father had a flying school for hang gliders and paragliders and I grew up around flying. I wanted to do that from the earliest age. Now I live in Krushevo.

What’s your favourite flying site and why?

Pelagonija Valley, North Macedonia, mainly for the infinite options for flying, mixing flatlands and mountain flying in different styles, multiple take-offs for different winds and conditions, fantastic consistency in the summer season, flatlands for paramotor flying in the autumn, nice steep mountains for hike-and-fly, speedwings etc. It’s just an awesome all-around place to fly.

Can you tell us about a really special moment you’ve had recently in flying?

Difficult to choose. I really enjoy flying and...