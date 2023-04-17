Home Sweet Home: Bike& Fly adventure
Monday 17 April, 2023
Anthony Komarnicki took his paraglider on a bike-packing tour of the Écrins and Ubaye areas of the French Alps in October 2019.
This is the beautiful film he made of his bike-and-fly adventure.
You might also like
-
U-Turn have recently released three lightweight gliders: the Eternity 4, Annapurna 2 and Lightning 2 (EN A, EN A/B and EN B)
Read more
-
Neo’s Stay Up 2.0 ultralight pod harness is made from the same “durability-proven” white ripstop Dyneema material as the original
Read more
-
“As much as necessary, as little as possible”, is how Advance describe the Strapless 3, a 225g paragliding harness for climbers and hikers
Read more
TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY
Subscribe today and enjoy the following:
- Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
- Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
- Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
- Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
Digital edition
From
£3.33
per month
- Ten issues via Zinio
- Access to subscriber only masterclasses
- Read offline on phone or device
- Chance to win a wing, twice a year
Print edition
From
£5.00
per month
-
Ten issues airmailed
-
Access to subscriber masterclasses
-
Perfect-bound, high quality journals
-
Chance to win a wing, twice a year
Print and digital
From
£5.83
per month
- Benefit from instant delivery
- Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
- Access to subscriber only masterclasses
- Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP
© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE
FHAPPSSTACK