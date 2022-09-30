The leading edge of the new Gin Boomerang 12 was inspired by tubercles on whale fins. Photo: Jerome Maupoint
Gin’s whale-inspired leading edge explained
Friday 30 September, 2022
Gin Gliders have released a 20-minute film about about their whale-inspired leading edge technology.
When Nature Meets Engineering is an insight into the amount of work that goes into designing high performance paragliders and the people that do it.
