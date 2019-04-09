Ben Jordan and The Endless Chain
Tuesday 9 April, 2019
Ben Jordan told his incredible story of The Endless Chain expedition, his 1,200km, 52 day journey through the Canadian Rockies, in the April edition of Cross Country Magazine (XC198). Now the full-length film of his incredible trip is out, available to stream and download through Vimeo.
Find out more at the film website at The Endless Chain.
