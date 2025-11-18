Watch: Why I Fly by Jean-Baptiste Chandelier
New film from Jean-Baptiste Chandelier released18 November, 2025, by Cross Country
This is the much-anticipated award-winning film from the pilot Jean-Baptiste Chandelier, the so-called “king of paragliding movies”. Why I Fly was released 17 November and is bound to be hugely popular for the way it portrays the sport. But the short film is not just another visual spectacular from the playful Frenchman – its powerful ending provides an insight into why Jean-Baptiste leads the life that he does.
We caught up with him at Coupe Icare. You can read that interview and discover more of his journey here.
