Watch: Skyacking the Himalaya

British adventure pilot Ben Kellett’s latest film follows him on a four-day vol-bivouac mission through the Indian Himalaya.

He explains: “In this film I set out from Bir Billing, India’s world famous paragliding destination, on a four day bivouac flying adventure deep into the Himalayas. Travelling around 350 km entirely by paraglider, I followed the mountains east into Uttarakhand before turning back towards Himachal Pradesh, flying and camping through some of the most spectacular terrain in northern India.

“The title, Skyaking the Himalaya, comes from the feeling of moving through the mountains from the air. Much like a kayaker follows a river, I followed invisible currents of rising air across the landscape. Along the way, I spent countless hours flying alongside Himalayan vultures, sharing thermals and travelling through the mountains with some of the true masters of the sky.”