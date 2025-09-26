Watch: Over Iceland paramotor movie
An aerial tour of the country famed for its wilderness26 September, 2025, by Cross Country
Paramotor pilot Ryan Southwell takes you across nine regions of Iceland in this full-length movie, showcasing raw, untouched views few have ever seen. Waterfalls, glaciers, canyons, painted hills, endless snowfields. It’s all here, captured in 4K. “We do it in fashion,” he says. “We fly our paramotors across nine regions of Iceland exploring the vast landscapes that make each location unique. Don’t forget to try and count the sheep hiding in the fields and mossy mountains!”
