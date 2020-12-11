fbpx
Search
Subscribe
 
Gear News

Stodeus BipBip Pro solar vario

Friday 11 December, 2020

Stodeus’s solar-powered BipBip Pro vario weighs just 26g but is fast and reactive with a range of sounds,  automatic launch-detection and 400 hours’ autonomy.

Its ultra sensitive pressure sensors have come from the drone industry. It samples 100 times per second, and has advanced algorithms that make it very fast and accurate – the most reactive flight pressure sensor-only instrument available, Stodeus say.

It’s capable of a range of sounds, from soft, relaxed beeps to a very loud buzzer, and it can be muted on launch and start beeping when it detects that you have launched.

The LED on the side is a three-colour lift indicator (green for strong lift; orange for weak lift; red for sink). The powerful solar cell is scratch-resistant, and the internal battery can power the instrument for 400 hours without sunlight.

Stodeus BipBip Pro

lebipbip.com

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

Subscribe and never miss an issue

 

Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s most exciting flying locales
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK