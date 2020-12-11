Stodeus BipBip Pro solar vario

Stodeus’s solar-powered BipBip Pro vario weighs just 26g but is fast and reactive with a range of sounds, automatic launch-detection and 400 hours’ autonomy.

Its ultra sensitive pressure sensors have come from the drone industry. It samples 100 times per second, and has advanced algorithms that make it very fast and accurate – the most reactive flight pressure sensor-only instrument available, Stodeus say.

It’s capable of a range of sounds, from soft, relaxed beeps to a very loud buzzer, and it can be muted on launch and start beeping when it detects that you have launched.

The LED on the side is a three-colour lift indicator (green for strong lift; orange for weak lift; red for sink). The powerful solar cell is scratch-resistant, and the internal battery can power the instrument for 400 hours without sunlight.

lebipbip.com