Icaro Gravis²: DGAC certified

Thursday 10 December, 2020

Icaro’s EN-B “Heart of the B-Class” Gravis² paraglider now has DGAC certification, approving it for paramotor use in sizes M, ML and L.

Icaro say the great handling of the Gravis 2 during take-off, landing and in flight makes it very well suited for paramotor use, particularly for pilots who free-fly as well.

It’s aimed at “all pilots who want to fly a safe mid-B hybrid paraglider”. Icaro say that the positive control gives a feeling of safety, and if you stay in the recommended weight range, you have at least 25kg weight range for the engine.

These are the free-flight weight ranges for the Gravis 2.

Icaro Gravis 2 free flight weight ranges

The DGAC weight ranges are:

M: 80-110kg

ML: 90-120kg

L: 100-140kg

icaro-paragliders.com

