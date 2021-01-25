We’re stoked to let you know that Advanced Paragliding, the new book by Gavin McClurg, is available to pre-order now, with delivery expected from mid-April 2021.
Written by Gavin McClurg, host of the Cloudbase Mayhem podcast and Cross Country columnist, Advanced Paragliding draws on over eight years of in-depth interviewing with over 100 of the world’s best pilots.
Packed with insight from some of the very best paraglider pilots in the sport, Advanced Paragliding will be aimed at all intermediate-to-advanced pilots, and will help them build on their foundations and progress.
Eighteen ‘secrets of champions’ chapters include accessible insights from international pilots including: Adel Honti, Alex Robé, Armin Harich, Bruce Goldsmith, Chrigel Maurer, Cody Mittanck, Dustin Martin, Honza Rejmanek, Jeff Shapiro, Jocky Sanderson, Kelly Farina, Maxime Bellemin, Nick Neynens, Pál Takáts, Rafael Saldini, Russ Ogden, Thomas Theurillat and Will Gadd.
Techniques chapters include:
- How to Thermal Better
- How to Glide Better
- How to Navigate ‘Intermediate Syndrome’
- When to Step Up – and When to Step Down
- How to Tweak Your Mental Game
- How to Avoid Accidents
- How to Kill Complacency
- How to Throw Your Reserve
- When and how to approach SIV training
- How to Fly Competitions
- How to Fly Big XCs – Learning to Fly Faster
- How to Recover from Frightening Experiences
- Threat and Error Management: what we can learn from other aviation disciplines
The book also includes a pilot self-assessment chapter and gives guidance on personal progression, using proven sports mentoring techniques.
The book is the latest paragliding techniques book to be published by Cross Country.
In terms of skills development, Advanced Paragliding sits at the top of the stack of Cross Country’s existing range of best-selling paragliding books, which includes Paragliding: The Beginner’s Guide, Fifty Ways to Fly Better, and Mastering Paragliding.
Available to pre-order now, it will be shipping from mid-April 2021. Go get some!