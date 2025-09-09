Ozone F-Race 2 review. Photos: Charlie King
Harnesses and reserves

On review: Ozone F*Race 2

It’s light, compact and makes you feel like a pro. Marcus King flies Ozone’s latest lightweight pod harness

9 September, 2025, by Marcus King

The new F*Race 2 is not just light, at less than 2kg, it also packs down small: the review one came neatly packed in its own storage bag in a tiny box. The harness is a testament to modern engineering. The main structure is made from Dyneema with Dyneema ropes making up the load-bearing parts of the harness and a web of Dyneema lines sewn into the seat to provide strength without weight. If you have seen Ozone pilot Pál Takáts’ factory tour video (xcmag.info/pal) of Ozone’s factory in Vietnam you will have seen the technology used to sew this automatically. It all feels cutting edge.

Structure

The Dyneema structure was first seen in 2015 on Ozone’s F*Lite open hike-and-fly harness and then used on the first production version of the F*Race in 2020, so it is proven technology. On the F*Race 2 the web of Dyneema threads has been augmented with two stiffening rods running up the back for extra support. The result is a very comfortable sitting position with great support across the whole of your back. 

Shoulder and lumbar support are adjusted using Dyneema lines that are spliced through each other. To loosen the straps Ozone have attached small coloured loops to one end and this makes them easy to use. I found I was able to make adjustments to both in the air, making fine-tuning of the harness fit much easier than when...

