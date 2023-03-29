Heads-Up display for Syride’s Sys’Nav XL

Now you can view data from your Syride Sys'Nav XL without even looking down

Syride have teamed up with French electronics company Active Look to offer a Heads-Up display option for the Sys’Nav XL flight instrument.

The instrument can be paired with compatible Active Look sunglasses via the Syride app, and the HUD used as a second screen to complement data displayed on the instrument.

There are currently two compatible models of sunglasses: Engo 1 (€399) has photochromic lenses, and Engo 2 (€329) has Cat. 3 lenses and comes in standard or large versions. The sunglasses are available on Syride’s online shop.

Syride.com