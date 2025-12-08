Paragliding in the northeast of Brazil. Photo: Joanna Di Grigoli
Fly BetterWeather

Weather: Forecasting for a new destination

How do you make a good flying forecast for a place you've never been?

8 December, 2025, by Honza Rejmanek | Photo: Joanna Di Grigoli

When planning a vacation to a new destination it’s important to research the weather. For an enjoyable family vacation it’s enough to know not to go in the rainy season. But for pilots of soaring aircraft, the ratio of sunny to rainy days is just the start.

As free-flight pilots we are especially concerned about the climatology of the wind both aloft and at the surface. In turn this can help us determine how many days might be flyable. 

Climatology of winds aloft can be obtained by looking at historical datasets, but it’s equally important to have a crude global...

Join us and enjoy the full article

Subscribe to Cross Country for €4.50 – Get instant online access to this article and hundreds more plus Masterclasses. Cancel anytime.

Subscribe Already a Subscriber? Sign in here.

You may also like

Launching during the Wanderbird in Austria, 2025. Photo: Marcus King

The Head Game: Learning the language

Every paragliding flight is an opportunity to learn and develop mental skills that can make a difference, says mental coach Benjamin Gaudry
Read More
The perfect cloud on a perfect day in Espírito Santo, Brazil. The clouds are well developed but not growing too tall, and they don’t have a lot of wind distortion, showing it is a light wind day. They have good dark bases and fluffy tops. In places you can see the bases are concave or even have a stepped base, indicating strong lift. Best of all, they go on for miles Photo: Jérôme Maupoint

Cloudbase: All you need to know

“Get to base” newer pilots are told – but what do you do when you get there? Bastienne Wentzel gets the experts to explain
Read More
Tropical cyclones

How AI will transform forecasting

AI weather forecasting models are about to change the world
Read More

Premium Articles

David Sassudelli

On launch with: David Sassudelli

Pilot and mountain guide David Sassudelli shares his progression story and 'that' launch during the Red Bull X-Alps.
Read More
Baptiste Lambert

In Control

After a lifetime in the air and a decade flying competitions at the highest level Baptiste Lambert is the new FAI Paragliding World Champion.
Read More
Torsten Siegel

My Flying Life: Torsten Siegel

The competition pilot and designer on what matters most
Read More