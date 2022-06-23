X-Pyr 2022: Full pilot list

45 teams are taking part in the X-Pyr 2022

Who’s taking part in the X-Pyr 2022? Here’s a rundown of the full pilot list.

Andreas Viehböck (AUT)

X-Pyr rookie. Mountain-biker pro turned hike-and-fly athlete.

Cedar Wright (USA)

Rookie. North Face sponsored climber who has got into paragliding. “If I can finish, I will be over the moon.”

Chrigel Maurer (SUI)

The favourite. 7 x Red Bull X-Alps champion and 3 x X-Pyr champion.

David Corpas (ESP)

Rookie. XC pilot who placed 1st in the Sierra Nevada National League.

David Liaño (MEX)

X-Alps and X-Pyr veteran. Has climbed Everest and K2.

Edoardo Colombo (ITA)

Rookie. Mountain guide and vol-biv pilot.

Edouard Potel (FRA)

Back for another go after being forced to withdraw early in 2018.

Fabian Umbricht (CH)

Competed in 2018. “It’s such an amazing adventure.”

Frédéric Juvaux (FRA)

Rookie. Local pilot – the Pyrenees is his home and playground.

Giuliano Minutella (ITA)

Rookie. Supported Ogisawa (JP1) in the X-Alps 2021.

Greg Hamerton (GBR)

Back for a second go after competing in 2016 (15th). Filming all the way.

Helmut Schrempf (AUT)

Rookie. Has competed in Red Bull X-Alps, Eigertour, DolomitiSuperFly.

Iñigo Gabiria (ESP)

3 x X-Pyr. Winner of the first edition in 2012. Back for more. “The experience is fantastic.”

James Elliott (CAN)

Rookie. Former military survival expert who lives by “Slow is smooth and smooth is fast”.

João Pedro Simonsen (BRA)

Rookie. Big wave surfer and Brazilian XC pilot.

Johannes Helleland (NOR)

Rookie. “I look forward to getting into adventure mode.”

Jordi Vilalta (ESP)

Rookie. Lives and flies in the Pyrenees.

José Ignacio Arévalo (ESP)

3 x X-Pyrs (4th in 2016). Spanish H&F champion and XC sports class league winner

Keith Paterson (GBR)

Rookie. “What scares me? The heat! And tight or no places to land.”

Kinga Masztalerz (NZL)

Rookie. Red Bull X-Alps veteran (2019) and experienced vol-biv pilot.

Lars Meerstetter (CH)

Late entry rookie. Solid experience in hike-and-fly comps.

Lino Coló (ITA)

Rookie. Acro pilot and starting out in hike-and-fly racing.

Logan Walters (USA)

Rookie. “The X-Pyr has been on the top of my list for the last four years.”

Luis Linde (ESP)

Competed in X-Pyr 2018 and an experienced XC and competition pilot.

Maurice Koller (GER)

Rookie. Won the Bordairrace Montafon 2019 “after running my first 100km through the night”.

Maxime Pinot (FRA)

Silver in X-Pyr 2018. 2 x X-Alps (2nd in 2019, 4th in 2021). Head-to-head with Chrigel Maurer for favourite.

Mikolaj Kocot (POL)

Rookie. “It’s going to be a hell of an adventure and that’s what counts.”

Nicolás Hayes (ARG)

Rookie. Adventure pilot who hikes and flies in the sierras of Cordoba, Argentina.

Noé Court (CH)

Rookie and at just 21 the youngest. Won the Eigertour (Challenger class) in 2021.

Patrick Sieber (GER)

X-Pyr 2018. Back again after forced retirement in 2018. Strong XC and adventure pilot.

Pierre Rémy (FRA)

Rookie. 2017 FAI World Champion and 2018 PWCA Super Final winner. Lives in the Pyrenees.

Rémi Bourdelle (FRA)

Rookie. Sports teacher, para-alpinist and XC pilot (300km triangle from Chamonix).

Reto Reiser (CH)

Rookie. Doctor and XC pilot who set a 306km triangle European record in 2018.

Rich Binstead (AUS)

Rookie. Experienced XC and competition pilot and alpine climber.

Rob Curran (USA)

Rookie. Expert climber who has also trekked east-to-west across Nepal.

Sergi Claret (ESP)

Rookie. Experienced competition pilot and current Spanish champion.

Simon Oberrauner (AUT)

Rookie. 3 x Red Bull X-Alps (3rd in 2021) and experienced adventure racer.

Tanguy Renaud-Goud (FRA)

Rookie. Experienced and strong hike-and-fly pilot with world record for H&F altitude in 24hrs (daylight).

Thibault Voglet (BEL)

Rookie. Belgian PG Champion and alpine pilot. Experience climbing “All the big Belgian summits!”

Tim Alongi (FRA)

Rookie. Gold medalist at the FAI World Air Games and 4 x French acro champion.

Tomas Matera (CZE)

Rookie. Experienced hike-and-fly racer. Started flying after 12 years of triathlons.

Xevi Bonet (ESP)

Rookie. Flying since 1990, competing for 25 years and former number 1 in the world.

Yuji Emoto (JAP)

Rookie. A former competitive alpine skier turned pilot and mountain guide.

Check out all the teams on the X-Pyr website.