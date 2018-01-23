Ospadeletti, Italy

If you fancy a little of la Dolce Vita while you’re flying in the south of France, head over the border to the Italian seaside resort of Ospedaletti, just round the corner from the bright lights of San Remo.

Above the town lies a long ridgeline running parallel to the coast. There are two launches. The higher, Pianoro, is the main site; Monte Nero is towards the western end. Access can be difficult so it is best to hook up with the local club which run shuttles. There is also a nice hike-and-fly option, starting at the beach.

The flying is mainly smooth coastal soaring above the villas of the coastal belt. There are XC possibilities into the hills behind for the committed. The landing is on the beach although due to works the position has been changing, so check with the locals.

After flying you can enjoy pasta and wine in one of the many local restaurants, or if you are feeling flash head to San Remo for the high life.

ponenteflight.it, flygipeto.it

Photo: Michel Farrugia / frg-sport.com

This appeared in the 2016 Travel Guide as part of Golden Ticket, a collection of sites where the Alps touch the Mediterranean on the Cote d’Azur and you’ll find spectacular year-round flying.