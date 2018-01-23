Search
 
Europe, January/February, July/August, March/April, May/June, November/December, September/October, Travel Guide

Ospadeletti, Italy

Tuesday 23 January, 2018

If you fancy a little of la Dolce Vita while you’re flying in the south of France, head over the border to the Italian seaside resort of Ospedaletti, just round the corner from the bright lights of San Remo.

Above the town lies a long ridgeline running parallel to the coast. There are two launches. The higher, Pianoro, is the main site; Monte Nero is towards the western end. Access can be difficult so it is best to hook up with the local club which run shuttles. There is also a nice hike-and-fly option, starting at the beach.

The flying is mainly smooth coastal soaring above the villas of the coastal belt. There are XC possibilities into the hills behind for the committed. The landing is on the beach although due to works the position has been changing, so check with the locals.

After flying you can enjoy pasta and wine in one of the many local restaurants, or if you are feeling flash head to San Remo for the high life.

ponenteflight.it, flygipeto.it

Photo: Michel Farrugia / frg-sport.com

This appeared in the 2016 Travel Guide as part of Golden Ticket, a collection of sites where the Alps touch the Mediterranean on the Cote d’Azur and you’ll find spectacular year-round flying.

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Europe January/February July/August March/April May/June November/December September/October Travel Guide
Back to Europe January/February July/August March/April May/June November/December September/October Travel Guide

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Print edition

  • Published since 1988
  • The highest production values
  • Gorgeous photography
  • Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
  • Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Subscribe today

Digital edition

  • Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • The same content as the printed magazine
  • Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Subscribe today

Print and digital

  • Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
  • Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
Subscribe today
News and special offers. No spam ever

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE